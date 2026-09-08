Star Trek Celebrates 60 Years with Star Trek Day Events & Fan Fun

RICHMOND, Va. -- The iconic Star Trek franchise is going into its 60th anniversary celebration with special events for fans around the world. Star Trek Day, observed each year on September 8th, marks the debut of the original television series in the United States back in 1966.

Recorded earlier this year at GalaxyCon Richmond, Terry Farrell shared her appreciation for Star Trek fans and reflected on how streaming platforms have introduced new generations to the franchise by allowing viewers to binge-watch episodes and films.