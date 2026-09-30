St. James Children’s Centers Celebrates 40 Years with Free Family Event in Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. -- St. James Children’s Centers is celebrating four decades of serving young children and families with a special community event called “40 Years of Stories” on Saturday, October 17th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dorey Park in Henrico.

The free celebration will feature family-friendly activities, literacy experiences, and opportunities to learn more about early childhood development and education.

Dorey Park2999 Darby Town RoadHenrico, VA

Organizers say the event is designed to celebrate not only the organization’s 40-year history, but also the power of early learning and the strong community partnerships that help children thrive across the Richmond region.