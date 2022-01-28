Sports Backers 23rd Annual Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k

RICHMOND, Va. -- Have you missed the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k? Morghan Keogh, Director of Events for Sports Backers, is excited that the race is back in person. She shares the 10k shirt design, training team details and tells Jessica all about this exciting community celebration. For more details and to register, visit sportsbackers.com.
Posted at 12:59 PM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 12:59:30-05
