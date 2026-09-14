Speak Up Club & SpeakUp 5K Promote Teen Mental Health Awareness in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Students from St. Christopher’s School joined Virginia This Morning to discuss the impact of the Speak Up Club and the upcoming SpeakUp 5K, one of Richmond’s largest events focused on teen mental health awareness.

Organized in support of Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation, the annual event brings together participants from across the community to raise awareness, encourage connection, and support teen mental health initiatives.

The students described the race as a meaningful way to unite people of all backgrounds around a common cause while continuing the foundation’s mission of encouraging teens to “speak up” about mental health.