Sound Hall Studios opens new music & community hub in Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. -- A new creative space is bringing musicians together in Henrico County. Sound Hall Studios, founded by Shannon Loy and Chris Davis, was created to move beyond the traditional music-store model and build a true community-centered environment for musicians of all ages and experience levels.

Located at 2821 North Parham Road, Suite 204, across from the new Tucker High School, Sound Hall Studios combines rehearsal, performance, education, and collaboration under one roof.

Sound Hall Studios aims to create a welcoming place where beginners and experienced musicians alike can learn, rehearse, perform, and connect through music.For more information, give them a call at 804-816-2350 or visit their website, SoundHallStudios.com . Connect on Instagram & Facebook as well.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SOUND HALL STUDIOS*}

