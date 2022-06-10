Soleil Moon Frye and the GSK Campaign 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our Evanne Armour sat down with actress, producer, and director Soleil Moon Frye and Dr. Shakha Gillin who shared more about Meningitis B and some preventive measures parents can set in place to protect their children. For more information, click here.
Posted at 12:33 PM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 12:33:12-04
