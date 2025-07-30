Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Sol Skool Arts Festival 

Sol Skool Arts Festival
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Jamil Jasey and Sudan Aunu joined us to share more about the Sol Skool Arts Festival happening Friday, August 1st at 6 pm at the VMFA. Join in the fun at the after party at Parlay Sports Bar 8 pm until 11pm. For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!