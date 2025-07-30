RICHMOND, Va. -- Jamil Jasey and Sudan Aunu joined us to share more about the Sol Skool Arts Festival happening Friday, August 1st at 6 pm at the VMFA. Join in the fun at the after party at Parlay Sports Bar 8 pm until 11pm. For more information, visit their website.
Posted
RICHMOND, Va. -- Jamil Jasey and Sudan Aunu joined us to share more about the Sol Skool Arts Festival happening Friday, August 1st at 6 pm at the VMFA. Join in the fun at the after party at Parlay Sports Bar 8 pm until 11pm. For more information, visit their website.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.