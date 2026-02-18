Sneak peek inside Maymont Mansion’s renovation ahead of March 21 open house

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning host Amy Lacey recently got to visit Maymont Mansion in Richmond to learn more about its history and future as it celebrates its 100th anniversary as a public space.

The building will reopen to the public on March 21 after two years of restoration work.

Kathy Garrett-Cox, Curator & Director of Historic Resources & Collections for Maymont Foundation, gave us a sneak peek at the enhanced space.

The open house is Saturday, March 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s located at 1700 Hampton Street in Richmond. The event is free and open to all ages. Click here or more information.

You can learn more about Maymont Mansion and other local features in the latest issue of R•Home magazine. Find R•Home magazine on newsstands now. For more information, visit their website , Instagram , or Facebook .

