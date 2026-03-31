Smart Tax Tips for 2026 with Jennifer Lozado

RICHMOND, Va. -- Jennifer Lozado, Director of Trading at Strathmore Capital Advisors, shared practical tips for tackling your 2026 taxes and avoiding costly mistakes.

Jennifer stressed the importance of keeping detailed records for deductions — including mileage, expenses, and charitable contributions — especially since more people are taking the standard deduction and not itemizing. Life changes like marriage, divorce, or kids leaving home can also impact your withholding.

Her advice: work with a tax professional throughout the year to stay organized, avoid penalties, and make the most of deductions.