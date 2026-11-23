RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond shoppers can support local makers and entrepreneurs during the second annual Small Business Saturday Market on Saturday, Nov. 28.

The market will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Shepherd Street between Floyd and Elwood avenues, behind Carytown and between Carytown and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

Visitors can shop for photography, pottery, wooden bowls, original artwork and prints, jewelry, candles, textiles, body products, scarves, crochet and embroidery pieces, baked goods and more. Featured artists and makers include Adam Goldsmith, Dan Currier, John Price and Pageant Studios. Items range in price from approximately $10 to $700.

For more information, visit their website .

Event Details

What: Second Annual Small Business Saturday Market

When: Saturday, Nov. 28, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Where: Shepherd Street between Floyd and Elwood avenues, Richmond

What to expect: 75 local artisans, food and drinks, distillery tastings and live music