“Slide” into a "Fun" weekend with The Johnny Lee Long Band

RICHMOND, Va. -- We catch up with Johnny Lee Long of The Johnny Lee Long Band! The group shares two of their songs with us, “Slide” and ”Fun." To hear more from this talented, smooth jazz ensemble, visit their Facebook page.
Posted at 1:12 PM, Aug 06, 2021
