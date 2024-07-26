Sleep tourism promotes better rest away from home

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. -- Dr. Rebecca Robbins is an Assistant Professor in Medicine at Harvard Medical School and an Associate Sleep Scientist at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital. She joined the show to talk about the new sleep tourism trend, how to tackle sluggishness following Daylight Saving Time, maintaining good rest on the road and the findings from Hilton’s 2024 Global Trends Report.

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

