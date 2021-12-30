RICHMOND, Va. -- Time to find that perfect gift for the child in your life. Jessica Lynn, occupational therapist with Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU joins us to share some great, skill-building gifts for children. For more information, give the hospital a call at 804-828-CHOR (2467) or visit their website.
{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CHOR*}
Skill-building gift recommendations from Children’s Hospital of Richmond
Posted at 4:30 PM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 16:30:26-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- Time to find that perfect gift for the child in your life. Jessica Lynn, occupational therapist with Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU joins us to share some great, skill-building gifts for children. For more information, give the hospital a call at 804-828-CHOR (2467) or visit their website.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.