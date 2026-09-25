Sip & Sign Brings Virginia Authors and Readers Together at Hardywood West Creek

RICHMOND, Va. -- Book lovers and local writers will gather for Sip & Sign, a special meet-and-greet event celebrating Virginia authors, independent bookstores, and the local literary community.

The event takes place on Sunday, September 27th, from noon to 4 p.m. at Hardywood Brewery West Creek , located at 820 Sanctuary Trail Drive in Richmond.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet seven Virginia authors representing a variety of genres

Book People , a local independent bookstore, will provide books available for purchase and personalization, while Hardywood Brewery offers beverages and a welcoming atmosphere for readers and writers to connect.

Whether you’re looking for your next favorite novel or hoping to support local creatives, Sip & Sign promises an afternoon of storytelling, conversation, and community.