Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Shrimp Tacos

Posted at 2:20 PM, Jun 04, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- Try this shrimp recipe, perfect for tacos. In this segment. Health food blogger and author, Erika Schlick is here to walk us through the steps to prepare it. For more delicious recipes, visit Erika’s website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!