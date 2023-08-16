On-AirVirginia This Morning Actions Facebook Tweet Email Shrimp “Richboy” from Tier 7 Eatery Prev Next Tierra Terrell, owner of Tier 7 Eatery, stopped by to share her Tier 7 Twist on a classic she calls her grilled shrimp Richboy. By: Virginia This Morning Posted at 1:51 PM, Aug 16, 2023 and last updated 2023-08-16 13:51:19-04 RICHMOND, Va. -- Tierra Terrell, owner of Tier 7 Eatery, stopped by to share her Tier 7 Twist on a classic she calls her grilled shrimp Richboy.Find out where the truck will be by following Tier 7 Eatery on Facebook, Instagram or check out their website! Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!