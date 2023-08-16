Watch Now
Shrimp “Richboy” from Tier 7 Eatery

Tierra Terrell, owner of Tier 7 Eatery, stopped by to share her Tier 7 Twist on a classic she calls her grilled shrimp Richboy.
Posted at 1:51 PM, Aug 16, 2023
Find out where the truck will be by following Tier 7 Eatery on Facebook, Instagram or check out their website!

