Shorebirds with Sylvan Heights Bird Park

RICHMOND, Va. -- Morgan Early of Sylvan Heights Bird park in Scotland Neck, NC tells us all about shorebirds. Did you know shorebirds leave the nest immediately after they hatch? Find out more about that and many other interesting facts about shorebirds check this out. To plan your trip to Sylvan Heights Bird Park, please visit their website.
Posted at 12:58 PM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 12:58:00-05
