Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Shorebirds with Sylvan Heights Bird Park

items.[0].videoTitle
Morgan Early of Sylvan Heights Bird park in Scotland Neck, NC tells us all about shorebirds.
Posted at 12:58 PM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 12:58:00-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Morgan Early of Sylvan Heights Bird park in Scotland Neck, NC tells us all about shorebirds. Did you know shorebirds leave the nest immediately after they hatch? Find out more about that and many other interesting facts about shorebirds check this out. To plan your trip to Sylvan Heights Bird Park, please visit their website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!