Shop and support local at Simple Fitness' 2nd Annual Holiday Market on Nov. 23rd

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you’re looking to shop and support local this holiday season, you’ll want to put this market on your must-visit list!

Simple Fitness is hosting its 2nd Annual Holiday Market featuring 30 unique local vendors and a food truck.

Alex Coleman owns the fitness studio. The space has special meaning to her family — it’s where here parents had their small business, popular gift shop Tinker’s, for more than 35 years before closing in 2022.

The market will also feature Tinker’s charms, Tinkee Toffee and bows.

Simple Fitness’ 2nd Annual Holiday Market is Sunday, November 23rd from 11am to 3pm at 2407 Westwood Avenue, Richmond, VA 23230.

