Shed the pounds with Integrative Health Center

Today, Bill is joined by the owner of Integrative Health Center, Dr. Sandra Childers, and her patient, Michelle Palma-Zometa to speak on the services offered at Integrative Health.
Posted at 2:15 PM, Mar 19, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Take action to get rid of your extra weight. Today, Bill is joined by the owner of Integrative Health Center, Dr. Sandra Childers, and her patient, Michelle Palma-Zometa to speak on the services offered at Integrative Health. Today, they are offering a special promotion, a free no obligation appointment for the first 17 callers. Integrative Health is located 3510 Remson Ct. Suite 101A, Charlottesville, VA 22901. For more information, give them a call at (434)227-4300 or visit their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INTEGRATIVE HEALTH CENTER*}

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
