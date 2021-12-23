Shannon Lilly performs “O Holy Night”

RICHMOND, Va. -- “O Holy Night” is a holiday classic. Here with her rendition of the song is our friend and colleague, Shannon Lilly. For more from Shannon, check out apple music, spotify, and soundcloud.
Posted at 1:24 PM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 13:24:27-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- “O Holy Night” is a holiday classic. Here with her rendition of the song is our friend and colleague, Shannon Lilly. For more from Shannon, check out apple music, spotify, and soundcloud.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.