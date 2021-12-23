Watch
Shannon Lilly performs “O Holy Night”

Here with her rendition of the song is our friend and colleague, Shannon Lilly.
Posted at 1:24 PM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 13:24:27-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- “O Holy Night” is a holiday classic. Here with her rendition of the song is our friend and colleague, Shannon Lilly. For more from Shannon, check out apple music, spotify, and soundcloud.

