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Shalom Farms Hosts 5th Annual Harvest Festival in Richmond

5th Annual Harvest Festival
5th Annual Harvest Festival
5th Annual Harvest Festival
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Shalom Farms is inviting the community to celebrate the fall season at its 5th Annual Harvest Festival on Thursday, October 1st, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the organization’s Northside Farm, located at 1311 Westwood Avenue in Richmond.

The Harvest Festival highlights Shalom Farms’ mission of improving access to healthy, local food while connecting families to agriculture and nutrition education. For more information about the Harvest Festival and Shalom Farms’ community programs, visit shalomfarms.org.

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