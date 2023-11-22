Shaina Lewis’ book, “Dear Little Black Girl”

RICHMOND, Va. -- Shaina Lewis is an award winning author behind the book, Dear Little Black Girl. Today, she stopped by our show to share more about her book and her upcoming book signing happening December 2nd at the Petersburg Library. For more information, visit her website.
Posted at 12:13 PM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 12:13:51-05
