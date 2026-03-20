Shaggin’ for a Cause Returns to Support Mecklenburg County Cancer Association

RICHMOND, Va. -- The South Hill community is gearing up for Shaggin’ for a Cause, an evening of music, dancing, and fun to raise funds for the Mecklenburg County Cancer Association. The event will take place Saturday, March 21, 2026, at The Exchange, 408 West Danville Street, South Hill, VA.

This year’s lineup features The Connection Band, The Band of Oz, and JB & The Get Down Brown, delivering beach music vibes that have earned the event a nomination for Event of the Year at the Carolina Beach Music Awards.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the gate, with proceeds benefiting the charity. For full details and ticket information, visit SouthsideShag.com .