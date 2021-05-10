Seventh Annual Wayne Sanford Golf Tournament

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sportable is a local adaptive sports club that makes sports and athletics accessible to everyone. Hunter Leemon, Executive Director of Sportable, shares a bit more about the mission of the organization and information on the seventh annual Wayne Sanford Memorial Golf Tournament. The tournament is happening today, May 10th at the Dominion Club located at 6000 Dominion Club Drive in Glen Allen. For more information, visit their website.

