Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Settling the Great Cookie Debate with Chef Duff Goldman

Today, Celebrity Pastry Chef Duff Goldman joined us to share a few tips for easy entertaining that will sure to please a crowd.
Posted at 2:02 PM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 14:02:24-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, Celebrity Pastry Chef Duff Goldman joined us to share a few tips for easy entertaining that will sure to please a crowd. For more from Chef Goldman, you can visit his website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!