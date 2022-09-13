September is National Replacement Window Month at Renewal by Andersen! 

RICHMOND, Va. -- There’s one big thing many homeowners often don’t consider when choosing a replacement window company. Lucy O’Shields joined us to tell us what that is and how Renewal by Andersen’s Fibrex composite windows can make a difference!

And now through September 30th, when you buy one window, patio door or entry door, you’ll get 40% off the next one. Plus, you’ll receive an extra $300 off your entire project! And you can get everything with no money down, no payments and no interest for one year.

To schedule an appointment, call 804-352-3737 or visit VAWindowReplacement.com

*See website for terms and conditions.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RENEWAL BY ANDERSEN*}

