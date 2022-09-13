Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

September is National Replacement Window Month at Renewal by Andersen! 

Lucy O’Shields joined us to tell us what that is and how Renewal by Andersen’s Fibrex composite windows can make a difference!
Posted at 11:32 AM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 11:32:42-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- There’s one big thing many homeowners often don’t consider when choosing a replacement window company. Lucy O’Shields joined us to tell us what that is and how Renewal by Andersen’s Fibrex composite windows can make a difference!

And now through September 30th, when you buy one window, patio door or entry door, you’ll get 40% off the next one. Plus, you’ll receive an extra $300 off your entire project! And you can get everything with no money down, no payments and no interest for one year.

To schedule an appointment, call 804-352-3737 or visit VAWindowReplacement.com

*See website for terms and conditions.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RENEWAL BY ANDERSEN*}

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!