Senator Tim Kaine Receives Hill Robinson Expansion of Freedom Award

RICHMOND, Va. -- The L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University has recognized U.S. Senator Tim Kaine with the Hill Robinson Expansion of Freedom Award as part of the annual Excellence in Virginia Government Awards.

Over the years, Kaine has served as a Richmond City Council member, mayor, governor of Virginia, and U.S. Senator since 2012. His work often reflects his focus on unity and persistence, inspired by the late civil rights leader Oliver Hill.

The televised awards special honoring Kaine and the other recipients airs on Thursday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m. on CBS 6, with an encore presentation on Sunday, May 3 at 11:35 p.m.

For more information about the Excellence in Virginia Government Awards, visit wilder.vcu.edu .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VCU’S L. DOUGLAS WILDER SCHOOL OF GOVERNMENT AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS*}

