See the Legend of the Poinsettia presented by Latin Ballet of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- For over 20 years the Latin Ballet of Virginia has shared “The Legend of the Poinsettia” with the Richmond Community. Today two dancers with the Latin Ballet of Virginia stopped by the show to share more about the upcoming shows happening January 9th through 12th at Perkinson Center for the Artsin Chester. For more information, visit their website.
