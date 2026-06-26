See Jack Leon Live at Colonial Downs – August 1

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rising singer-songwriter Jack Leon is making big waves in the local music scene. His highly anticipated debut album, Same Thing Differently, drops July 24.

Fans can celebrate with Jack at his album release event on Thursday, July 23 at Reveler on West Carey Street—then catch him live at Colonial Downs on Saturday, August 1st. Jack’s Colonial Downs performance is part of the track’s Battle of the Bands, which spotlights incredible regional talent during summer racing.

Colonial Downs is located at 10515 Colonial Downs Parkway in New Kent. For details on summer racing, live music, and the Battle of the Bands give them a call at (804) 557-5684 or visit the website ColonialDowns.com .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY COLONIAL DOWNS RACETRACK*}

