Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

See Good Shot Judy at an upcoming performance

Posted at 4:05 PM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 16:05:30-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- We love the Williamsburg-based ensemble Good Shot Judy. Today, they joined us with another jazzy selection! Join them for one of their upcoming performances. For more information, click here to find their website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!