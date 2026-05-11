See “A Spell for Saints and Sinners” author Emily Carpenter in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Southern gothic suspense is her specialty! Bestselling author Emily Carpenter’s latest book is called “A Spell for Saints and Sinners.”

It’s out now, and she’s coming to Richmond for two events where she’ll share more about the magic and mystery between the pages.

But first, she took some time to chat with our Evanne Armour. Watch the video above to see their conversation.

Emily will be at The Poe Museum for Tell-Tale Talks on Thursday, May 14 at 6pm. Click here for more information.

And she’ll be at the Junior League of Richmond’s Book & Author Event Sunday, May 17 at 1:15pm at Jepson Alumni Center. Click here for more information.