Seasonal Crab and Shrimp Florentine with Watermelon Basil Lemonade

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you're looking for a delicious dish and drink to pair with it, this could be the combo for you! Erin Eley, Managing Partner at Carrabba’s Italian Grill, joined us in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to share the tasty recipes.
Posted at 11:16 AM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 11:16:11-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- If you're looking for a delicious dish and drink to pair with it, this could be the combo for you! Erin Eley, Managing Partner at Carrabba’s Italian Grill, joined us in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to share the tasty recipes.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.