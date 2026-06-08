Season Preview Party at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen featuring Nana's Bake & Bliss

RICHMOND, Va. -- Kick off a year of creativity and community at the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen’s free Season Preview Party on June 9th, starting at 6 PM! Enjoy live performances, an open bar, and delicious eats from local favorites like Nana’s Bake & Bliss. Stroll through four vibrant art galleries, take advantage of special sales at the gift shop, and get early access to tickets for the most anticipated shows of the season.

This festive, family-friendly event invites everyone to bring lawn chairs and blankets for a relaxing evening under the stars. Discover inclusive arts programs, shop for local art, and be the first to see the upcoming lineup.