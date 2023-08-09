Scott Kartvedt’s New Memoir, “Full Throttle”

RICHMOND, Va. -- Scott Kartvedt was the Navy’s first Commanding Officer of the only F-35C Stealth Strike Fighter Squadron in the US inventory, Strike Fighter Squadron ONE ZERO ONE. Today, he joined the show via ZOOM to share more about his new memoir, “Full Throttle” available now where all books are sold.
