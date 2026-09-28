Science Museum of Virginia Opens Interactive “Rescue” Exhibit

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Science Museum of Virginia is inviting families to step into the world of emergency response with its new interactive exhibit, Rescue, now on display through January 17th, 2027.

Located at the museum’s campus at 2500 West Broad Street in Richmond, the exhibit gives visitors a hands-on look at how first responders prepare for emergencies and how everyday people can build life-saving safety skills.

Science Museum of Virginia2500 West Broad StreetRichmond, VA

Tickets and exhibit details: smv.org 804-864-1400

Additional information is also available through VirginiaThisWorks.com and the museum’s social media channels.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE SCIENCE MUSEUM OF VIRGINIA*}