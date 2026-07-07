‘Scene in Virginia’ film series coming to The Byrd Theatre

RICHMOND, Va. -- A new cultural program called ‘Scene in Virginia’ is coming to The Byrd Theatre in Richmond.

Craig Martin, president of Belltower Pictures and host of Emmy-nominated The Good Road on PBS stopped by along with Ben Cronly, executive director of The Byrd Theatre Foundation, to talk about the monthly film series.

It gives Virginia filmmakers a place to routinely screen their work and connect directly with central Virginia audiences.

After every screening, audiences will have the opportunity to meet the cast and filmmakers, ask questions and engage in a live conversation about the story.

The inaugural event is July 13 at 7 p.m. at the Byrd Theatre and features By the Grace of Bob, a heartwarming, family-friendly film celebrating its 10th anniversary of release this year.

The series will reoccur on the 2nd Monday of each month, except for October and November.

Click here for ticket information.

Click here to learn more about two-time Emmy Award-winning Belltower Pictures follow them on Facebook.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BELLTOWER PICTURES*}