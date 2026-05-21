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Scams Targeting New Business Owners – What to Watch Out For

Scams targeting new business owners
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Starting a business is exciting—but it’s also a prime time for scammers to strike. Corinne Goble, CEO of the Association of Women’s Business Centers, joined the show to share key red flags and practical tips to protect entrepreneurs from costly mistakes. For more information, visit her website.

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