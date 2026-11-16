Savor the Simple Things: Finding Joy and Connection This Holiday Season

RICHMOND, Va. -- The holidays can bring plenty of activity, but they can also be a time to slow down and appreciate life's simple moments. Stacy encourages finding joy in everyday experiences, whether it’s admiring holiday lights, looking at the moon or enjoying an unhurried conversation with a friend.

For those experiencing loneliness, she suggests intentionally creating opportunities for connection. A trip to the grocery store, a walk in the park, visiting a welcoming church or reconnecting with an old friend can provide a chance to engage with others.

Small acts of kindness can make a difference, too. Offering someone a sincere compliment or extending a little extra grace can brighten another person’s day while creating a meaningful moment of connection.