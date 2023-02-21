Watch Now
Save time in the kitchen with these '6-Minute Dinners (and More!)'

Karen Nochimowski, aka “Momma Chef,” has released a new cookbook that will help you get a meal on the table with 6 minutes of prep and 6 ingredients or less.
Posted at 10:29 AM, Feb 21, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- It doesn’t have to take long to whip up a delicious dish in the kitchen!

Karen Nochimowski, aka “Momma Chef,” talked with our Evanne Armour about her new cookbook. It’s called 6-Minute Dinners (and More!): 100 Super Simple Dishes with 6 Minutes of Prep and 6 Ingredients or Less.

The popular blogger and recipe developer shares her best time-saving tips plus two recipes that are hits in her household – s’mores brownies and tortizzas.

Nochimowski is also giving back to the community through sales of this cookbook. Part of the proceeds will go toward her founding organizations, Momma Chef Soup Kitchen and Momma Chef Little Free Pantry.

Click here to learn more about the cookbook.

And click here to visit the popular Momma Chef blog.

