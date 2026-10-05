Save the Date: The 100 Women of Color Gala & Awards and Greater Richmond Insurance Summit

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, Alfreda Reynolds and Ebonie Atkins stopped by the show to share the details of two upcoming events.

The Greater Richmond Insurance Summit is October 14 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, located at 2015 Staples Mill Road.

The event is presented by the Henrico County Economic Development Authority in partnership with the City of Richmond, Hanover County, Chesterfield County, Goochland County, the Greater Richmond Partnership (GRP) and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP). Click here for more information.

The 100 Women of Color Gala & Awards 2026 is Friday, October 23 from 7 to 11 p.m. at Hippodrome Theater. Click here for details.