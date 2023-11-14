Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Save the Date: KLM Scholarship Foundation's 21st Birthday!

Posted at 3:57 PM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 15:57:57-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- The KLM Scholarship Foundation is celebrating 21 years of service to the community! Learn more and donate to their great cause.
For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!