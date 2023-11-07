Save the Date: Chesterfield Veterans Day Ceremony 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Join Chesterfield County for their Veterans Day Ceremony happening Saturday, November 11th at their Exhibition Hall - Vietnam Veterans Memorial Building. For more information, visit their website.
