Save for higher education with Virginia529

We connected with Devon Copeland, Senior Communications Associate, to talk about their college savings program.
Posted at 10:00 AM, May 29, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- As College tuition continues to rise, many are seeking opportunities to make college saving more efficient. We connected with Devon Copeland, Senior Communications Associate, to talk about their college savings program.The Virginia529 office is located at 9001 Arboretum Parkway in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at 1-888-567-0540 or visit their website.

Connect with them on social media as well- FB: @va529; Twitter: @virginia529

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VIRGINIA 529*}

