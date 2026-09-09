Sands Anderson Supports “If You Give a Child a Book” Literacy Campaign

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sands Anderson is helping support childhood literacy through participation in the “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign , an initiative designed to help children build confidence, strengthen reading skills, and create brighter futures through access to books. Through the campaign, students from two local elementary schools will have the opportunity to select free books during a special book fair later this year.

Donate at wtvr.com/give-a-book Text WTVR to 50155

Additional information about Sands Anderson’s community involvement is available at sansanderson.com

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SANDS ANDERSON*}