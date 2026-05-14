RICHMOND, Va. -- Free swim lessons, life-saving tips, and a reminder to stay vigilant.

Drowning is one of the leading causes of accidental death in the U.S., claiming more than 4,000 lives each year — and it can happen silently, even when adults are present. That’s why the YMCA of Greater Richmond, in partnership with Bon Secours, is leading Safety Around Water Week to give families the tools they need to prevent tragedy.

Running through May 15, this initiative offers:

Free swim lessons at YMCA pools across Greater Richmond

Essential safety skills like “reach or throw, don’t go” , floating, and asking permission before entering the water

, floating, and asking permission before entering the water Water Watcher tags — physical reminders for adults to maintain undistracted supervision

A Palooza swim pool party with water safety stations on Friday