S&S Painting Highlights Quality Service & BBB Accreditation

RICHMOND, Va. -- S&S Painting joined the Better Business Bureau of Central Virginia to discuss the value of BBB accreditation and what homeowners should look for when hiring a residential painting company.

S&S Painting is located at 8176 Elm Drive, Suite D in Mechanicsville, VA. For more information, give them a call at 804-947-4353 or visit sspaintingllc.com .

Better Business Bureau is located at 4800 Cox Road in Glen Allen. For more information give them a call at 804-521-6940 or visit their website, bbb.org .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU*}

