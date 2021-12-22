Ryan & Ryan’s, “O Come All Ye Faithful” 

RICHMOND, Va. -- What’s the holiday season without great music? Today, Ryan & Ryan join us with a holiday classic, “O Come All Ye Faithful”off their latest album, “Adeste Fideles”. For more information, visit their website.
Posted at 12:44 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 12:44:42-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- What’s the holiday season without great music? Today, Ryan & Ryan join us with a holiday classic, “O Come All Ye Faithful”off their latest album, “Adeste Fideles”. For more information, visit their website.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.