RVA Cheese Girl’s perfect charcuterie board

RICHMOND, Va. -- We are celebrating National Cheese Day a little early this year. Today, Emmie Lewis of RVA Cheese Girl shares her story and shows us how to make the perfect charcuterie board. For more information about how you can order one of her boards, visit the RVA Cheese Girl website.
Posted at 12:51 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 12:51:44-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- We are celebrating National Cheese Day a little early this year. Today, Emmie Lewis of RVA Cheese Girl shares her story and shows us how to make the perfect charcuterie board. For more information about how you can order one of her boards, visit the RVA Cheese Girl website.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.