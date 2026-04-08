Run, volunteer, and support outdoor adventures at the 2026 Wood River Run

RICHMOND, Va. -- The James River Park System draws more than 2 million visitors annually, making it one of Richmond’s most cherished natural treasures. To keep the park thriving and to inspire the next generation of outdoor enthusiasts, Friends of James River Park and Passages Adventure Camp are teaming up again for the Wood River Run — a fundraiser honoring former Passages staff member Christian Wood, who passed away in 2018.

The 2026 Wood River Run is open to everyone — not just professional runners — and takes place Thursday, April 25 at Pony Pasture Park. You can participate by joining the run, volunteering, or donating to support both the James River Park System and Passages Adventure Camp programs.