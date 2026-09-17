RRHA Expands Public-Private Partnership Model for Housing & Economic Development

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) is moving beyond the traditional public housing model by embracing public-private partnerships aimed at creating mixed-income communities, expanding affordable housing opportunities, and improving long-term resident outcomes.

RRHA CEO Steven Nesmith explained that the government alone cannot fully transform communities. Instead, RRHA is partnering with private developers, investors, financial institutions, City Council, and the mayor’s office to leverage private capital and support large-scale redevelopment projects.

Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is located at 600 E. Broad Street, 4th Floor in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at 804-780-4200 or visit their website, rrha.com .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RICHMOND REDEVELOPMENT AND HOUSING AUTHORITY*}